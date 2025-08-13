Hot and hazy is the status quo through the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear tonight with near average overnight temperatures and light wind.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 92;

Wednesday will be hot, about 8 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly sunny and wind will be from the SSW at 5=10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 97;

It will be sunny and hot on Wednesday with SSE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 95;

Wednesday will be a hot one with partly cloudy conditions and WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 83;

It will be partly cloudy and very warm on Wednesday with a very isolated shower possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 88;

It will be mostly sunny with toasty temperatures and light wind less than 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be a sunny and hot Wednesday in the plains with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 91/93;

Mostly sunny and hot on Wednesday with SE wind at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will be warm in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday with very sparse afternoon showers possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures stay hot through the end of the week. The plains will generally stay dry, but thunderstorm chances will gradually increase in the mountains through the end of the week. Storm chances return to I-25 and the plains this weekend and temperatures will cool down a couple of degrees.

