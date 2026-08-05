Hot and hazy for the rest of the week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

An air quality alert remains in effect for all Colorado counties overnight until at least 9 am on Wednesday. This is due to wildfire smoke decreasing air quality, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. Smoke is mostly coming from fires burning in Utah and the Pacific Northwest.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 86;

Wednesday's temperatures will be near average. The sky will be hazy. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 90;

It will be mostly sunny and hazy on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the E at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 91;

It will be hot and hazy on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

It will be hazy and warm on Wednesday with a few clouds. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 82;

It will be mostly sunny but hazy on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a low chance of a thunderstorm south of HWY 50. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/59; High: 90/92;

It will be mostly sunny and hazy on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be a hazy and hot day in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the W at 10 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

From Thursday onward, temperatures will be rising well above average and near record highs through at least next Monday. The sky will remain hazy from out of state wildfire smoke through at least Friday morning.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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