Hot and gusty: fire danger remains high through Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

There is a low chance of an isolated thunderstorm tonight in El Paso County. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and mild overnight in southern Colorado.

Tuesday Fire Danger:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the zones highlighted in red from noon until 7 pm on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 91;

It will be hot and partly cloudy on Tuesday. There is a low chance of a spot shower in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be dry and gusty, with SW wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 98;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. It will be hot, dry, and gusty. Wind will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph, gusting to 40 mph. There is a low chance of a spot shower in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 94;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. It will be hot and partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the WSW at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. There is a low chance of a spot shower in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 79;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. Wind will be strong from the WSW at 15-20 mph, gusting to 45 mph. There is a low chance of a spot shower in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 86;

It will be partly cloudy and very warm on Tuesday with a low chance of a quick afternoon shower. Otherwise, it will be gusty with SW wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm for Bent County. It will be hot on Tuesday with gusty wind out of the SSW at 10-15 mph, gusting 35-40 mph. A few spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 61/58; High: 89/94;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 7 pm. It will be hot and partly cloudy, with a low chance of a brief afternoon thunderstorm. Wind will be out of the SW at 10-20 mph, gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be windy and warm on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 15-25 mph, gusting 40-50 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy, and a few dry thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday remains hot with high fire danger. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is posted for the afternoon.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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