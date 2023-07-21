Hot and dry weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains will wrap up by about 9-10 pm. There is a low chance of a storm this evening in northern El Paso County. Overnight will be partly cloudy and mild.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with near-average high temperatures. It will be a drier day with only a few isolated showers well into the interior mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 87; Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with seasonable temperatures. Winds will be from the NE at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 93; Sunny and seasonable on Saturday with E wind at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 90; Mostly sunny on Saturday with dry weather likely. E wind will be at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80; Partly cloudy on Saturday with a low chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. N wind will be at 5-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 84; Mostly sunny on Saturday with a light breeze and likely dry weather.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Mostly sunny and dry on Saturday with highs from the upper-80s to mid-90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/58; High: 87/87; Sunny and warm on Saturday with a light breeze and likely staying dry.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; A few isolated thunderstorms possible on Saturday with low impacts to your daily activities. Highs will be in the mid to upper-80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be even hotter, with temperatures rising 5-8 degrees higher than Saturday. It will be a dry and sunny day again. Then on Monday, temperatures peak in the mid-90s to 100s in the plains and upper-80s to 90s in the mountains. Monsoon flow will move into Colorado by the middle of the week, supplying the mountains with daily thunderstorms into next weekend and a few showers for the plains as well. Temperatures remain near average or above average for next week.

