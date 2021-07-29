Hot and dry weather continues Thursday; changes to come this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Hot again today with temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 93; Low: 62. Mostly sunny and dry today.

PUEBLO: High: 99; Low: 65. Hot today with dry weather.

CANON CITY: High: 96; Low: 66. Toasty today with partly cloudy conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 83; Low: 55. A very warm day with afternoon clouds and likely staying dry.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s to low 90s today with dry weather expected.

PLAINS: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. Mid 90s to low 100s with lots of sunshine and dry air.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Low to mid-90s with sunshine today.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Still warm for the mountains with spotty showers possible, favoring areas along and west of the continental divide.

Extended Outlook:

Friday will be another rinse and repeat forecast: hot and dry. But a cold front will arrive Friday evening that will bring in moisture and cooler air. Monsoon flow from the higher levels of the atmosphere will migrate into eastern Colorado for the weekend as well. Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible regionwide this weekend, with strong thunderstorms possible in the plains Saturday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

