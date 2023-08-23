Hot and dry through Thursday ahead of significant changes late this week

Today’s Forecast:

If you're a fan of the heat, then you're going to love today's forecast as more 90s and lower 100s are expected across the Plains of Colorado. For the mountains, we'll see 70s and 80s this afternoon, along with a few scattered thunderstorms.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 62. With a forecast high of 92° for Colorado Springs, we're looking at our sixth consecutive day in the 90s. We'll see another 90 degree day on Thursday before a significant drop in temperatures as we head towards the weekend.

Pueblo forecast: High: 98; Low: 65. Another dry and scorching hot day for Pueblo as today's high is expected to warm to within a few degrees of the century mark.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 64. We'll see another hot and dry day on Wednesday in the Canon City area, and although the heat is expected to continue through Thursday, the threat of thunderstorms will make a comeback late this week as well.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 53. Warm and breezy across Teller County on Wednesday, with only around a 10% chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s/60s. Other than some breezy southerly winds and a few fair weather clouds this afternoon, today's forecast will be warm and mellow along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s/70s. No big changes to today's forecast, with another hot, dry and breezy day. Wind gusts this afternoon will be around 20-30 mph on the Plains, blowing from south to north.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Much like what we've seen for the past few days, today will be another hot and dry day, with temperatures this afternoon expected to top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. While the Plains will be dry again today, scattered thunderstorms will remain possible across the mountains and mountain valleys as the monsoon flow will help to fuel a few thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday we'll start to see a more pronounced push of the monsoon flow, with could allow for a few thunderstorms to reach both Woodland Park and Canon City by the afternoon. Storm chances for Colorado Springs and Pueblo will remain low Thursday, around 10-20%. A potent cold front that arrives Friday will bring some significant cooling to our forecast as we approach the weekend, along with the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms by Friday afternoon and evening.

The threat for heavy rain will return Saturday afternoon and evening, with a more typical summer-time thunderstorm pattern on both Sunday and Monday. Drier air will return by next Tuesday as the monsoon plume shifts back to the south.

