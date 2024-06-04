Hot and dry this week with an isolated east plains storm tonight

Tonight's Forecast:

After a warm to hot day with highs in the 80s to mid-90s on the I-25 corridor and eastern plains, clouds are spreading across southern Colorado thanks to an approaching cold front that will move through overnight. Skies may look a bit ominous but dry low level air will prevent showers from hitting the ground. Lows will be mild and about 5-10 degrees above average in the upper 50s to low 60s, and they'll take their time getting there.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 84;

Mostly cloudy with skies looking a little bit like they could drop some rain, but any minor showers won't be able to make it to the ground. Skies clear partly for your morning commute.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 92;

Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy early this evening with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Highs will be a slight touch cooler on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 90;

Mostly cloudy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will be hot once again - with partly sunny skies. Still, keep the water bottle with you.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 75;

Mostly cloudy with northwest winds at 10-15 mph, remaining mostly cloudy on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: Low 80s;

Mostly cloudy and relatively mild, with relatively light winds. Partly sunny skies on Tuesday.

Plains forecast: Low: Upper 50s; High: Upper 80s;

Partly cloudy early turning mostly cloudy overnight and remaining a more clouds than sun day on Tuesday but still quite warm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/59; High: 85/87;

Partly cloudy until 10PM then becoming mostly cloudy. Tuesday keeps the mix of clouds and sun.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly cloudy with skies looking slightly rainy. A brief stray sprinkle is possible - but if you get a few drops, it won't be enough to require an umbrella. Partly cloudy tomorrow and still relatively warm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Heat, heat, and more heat is in our future for the rest of this week with highs 7-15 degrees above seasonable averages due to the high over the southwestern part of the country. Wednesday and Friday will both be the warmest days. By Friday, the ridge of high pressure shifts to our south, bringing in a more southerly flow as moisture increases. We'll still be hot, but I'm expecting us to turn more unsettled with a slight chance for an afternoon or evening storm. Those chances further increase this weekend as highs cool, and temperatures warm further. As is typical at this time of year, the source of moisture this weekend will be from the Gulf of Mexico.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.