Hot and dry the status quo in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Seasonable and clear in southern Colorado tonight. Conditions will be dry across the region. Perfect for viewing the full moon tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 91; Mostly clear and hot on Friday with E wind at 10 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 99; Sunny and toasty tomorrow with E wind at 8 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 95; Mostly clear on Friday with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 81; Partly cloudy and warm with ENE wind at 8 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 88; Warm on Friday with mostly clear conditions and light wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s; Upper 90s and a couple of triple digits on Friday with sunshine and light SSE wind

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 90/91; Hot and mostly sunny with a light breeze tomorrow.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Low 80s to low 90s for mountain valleys with generally dry conditions, with a low chance of thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Over the weekend temperatures will remain hot to the 90s and 100s for the plains, 80s and 90s in the mountains. Thunderstorms continue in western Colorado and the mountains for the weekend. Showers, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures return to the plains by Monday-Wednesday of next week.

