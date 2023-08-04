Hot and dry on Friday ahead of a big weekend cool down for southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We'll take a break from the monsoon today as widespread thunderstorm chances are not expected across Southern Colorado. With drier air moving into the state from the Desert Southwest, highs today will be hot, topping out in the 80s and 90s. Storms that do survive these drier conditions could reach severe criteria on the eastern Plains, with large hail and gusty winds the main threats.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 88; Low: 58. After a couple of stormy evenings in the Pikes Peak Region this week, we're expecting a much drier day on Friday. Recycled moisture from yesterday's storms could lead to an isolated late afternoon storm, but these should be fairly limited in coverage.

Pueblo forecast: High: 96; Low: 61. A hot and dry end to the week, with only about a 10% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm today.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. Hot highs, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today in Canon City. Developing showers in the mountains could bring a few sprinkles to town this afternoon, as well as some gusty winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. Today will serve as a little bit of a break from what's been a fairly active week of weather for Teller County, with today's storm chances only hovering around 20%.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. A gorgeous Friday morning will give way to increasing clouds and warm highs this afternoon. Although it will look stormy by the afternoon, we're not expecting more than a few quick passing showers today.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Today's highs will be little warmer than yesterday, with 80s and 90s for Colorado's eastern Plains. Storms that develop in the mountains this afternoon will have the potential to reach low end severe criteria today, with gusty winds and 1-1.5" hail the main threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. We're looking at a very warm, but nice end to the week across the southern I-25 corridor, with rain not likely for most areas today.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. It should be a pretty nice day for the mountains, with only a few spotty showers expected this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A potent mid-summer cold front will drop south into Southern Colorado on Saturday, triggering another round of showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, it will be much cooler on Sunday, with highs only expected to top out in the 70s and 80s.

We'll stay comfortable into Monday, with below average highs and another round of spotty afternoon thunderstorms. Drier air returns beginning next Tuesday, with highs expected to warm through the end of the week.

____

