Hot and dry Monday, showers and storms return for the Fourth of July

Today’s Forecast:

With a break in the action on Monday, we're expecting a hot and dry start to the week for Southern Colorado! Highs will soar into the 90s in the Plains this afternoon, with a few areas in the lower Arkansas River Valley likely to approach triple digits.

In the mountains, a few very isolated high based showers could pop up this afternoon, but severe weather is not expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 91; Low: 60. A hot and dry start to the week ahead of a stormy 4th of July for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 97; Low: 62. Ice cream weather today, but with it being so hot this afternoon, make sure to find a shady spot to enjoy it so that it doesn't melt too quickly.

Canon City forecast: High: 93; Low: 61. Highs today will be around 3-5° above average, with sunny skies this morning giving way to a partly cloudy afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 80; Low: 50. Much like what we saw back on Saturday, Monday's forecast will be a warm one for Teller County. Dry skies will be the rule of thumb in most areas, with only around a 10% chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. After a sunny and mild start, we'll see a warm and dry afternoon for northern El Paso County, with rain not likely for the next 24 hours.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Sunshine, light breezes and plenty of heat today for the southeastern Plains. Some areas could approach the century mark this afternoon!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Sunshine this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon, with a break from the rain expected on Monday.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A weak disturbance crossing the mountains this afternoon could spark a shower or two, but widespread rain is not expected on Monday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat will stick around for the 4th of July as showers and storms become more numerous by the afternoon. Thunderstorms will start as early as the lunch hour in the mountains before spreading east into the I-25 corridor. Some storms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, so stay Weather Ready on Tuesday in case severe weather threatens your area.

The threat for severe weather will diminish by sunset, but a few showers could remain. I think Pueblo and Canon City will be dry Tuesday night, with a few spotty showers that could have people running for cover in the Pikes Peak Region.

Behind a cold front Tuesday night, Wednesday will be around 15-20 degrees colder. Thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon could turn severe again in some areas. The recovery process begins Thursday as highs warm by around 8-12 degrees, with further warming this weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.