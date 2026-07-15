Hot and dry in Colorado Springs this week, with signs of the monsoon next week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear and mild tonight. Humidity values will rise to about 40-60% overnight. Winds will be light overnight as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 88;

Wednesday will be warm with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 63; High: 93;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 61; High: 90;

Warm and mostly sunny on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 51; High: 78;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon shower. Wind will be out of the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 85;

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm. Wind will be breezy out of the SE at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny and hot on Wednesday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/60; High: 88/87;

Wednesday will be warm and mostly sunny. Wind will be out of the S at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s-80s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible over the Continental Divide and NW San Luis Valley. Wind will be out of the S at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will increase by a degree or two each day heading into the weekend. It will remain dry in the plains in this time frame, with spotty thunderstorms in the high country.

Into the weekend and next week, the monsoon flow will increase over Colorado with a good influx of moisture on the way. If this trend hold, we have daily thunderstorm chances on tap next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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