Hot and breezy on Labor Day in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and I-25 will linger until sunset. Winds will be variable this evening, breezy through sunset then calming overnight.

Monday Labor Day Forecast:

Labor Day will be sunny, dry, and breezy in southern Colorado. Winds will be from the SW gusting 20-30 mph. Temperatures will remain about 10 degrees above average.

It will be breezy and dry enough to prompt a RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm for the counties highlighted in red below:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 57; High: 90;

Sunny with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 96;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 p.m. Sunny with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 92;

Sunny with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

Mostly sunny with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 54; High: 84;

Sunny with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s/100s;

RED FLAG WARNING for Crowley and Otero Counties from noon until 8 p.m. SW wind will be from 10-15 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 88/91;

RED FLAG WARNING for eastern Huerfano and eastern Las Animas Counties from noon until 8 p.m. WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly sunny and dry on Monday with warm temperatures from the mid-70s to low-80s and breezy westerly winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

A dry cold front will knock down temperatures by about 5-10 degrees on Tuesday and back to seasonable levels for early September. But expect temperatures to slowly rise back up to 5-10 degrees above average through the rest of the week. It will be a dry week in southern Colorado.

