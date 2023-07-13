Hot again Thursday, with severe hail possible on the eastern Plains

Today’s Forecast:

More sizzle in our forecast today for Southern Colorado, with temperatures topping out in the 90s across the Plains. The other story today will be the potential for scattered severe thunderstorms on the eastern Plains. Large hail up to 2-3" in diameter, as well as wind gusts to 70 mph will be the main storm threats.

A few spotty thunderstorms will also be possible this afternoon in the mountains and along the I-25 corridor. Stronger storms will be capable of frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and small hail.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 90; Low: 62. If we can reach 90 degrees today, it will be our third consecutive day in the 90s. On top of the heat, a few spotty thunderstorms will be possible in the Pikes Peak Region today anytime after 2 pm. Storms should wrap up around sunset.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 64. After two days in the triple digits, today's high of 99 degrees will be pretty close to it, but not quite there. Skies will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon, with an isolated thunderstorms possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 96; Low: 65. A few quick passing showers will be possible today around Canon City. Not enough to cancel your plans, but with lightning always a possibility this time of the year, keep an eye on the sky.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 52. Our weather will be a little more active today than the past few days, with the potential for a few scattered thunderstorms in Teller County. It will also be warm again today, with our daytime high warming back into the lower 80s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Another warm, summer-like day for northern El Paso County on Thursday, and along with the heat, we could see a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Hot and humid today, which should help to bring a few strong to severe thunderstorms to the eastern Plains this afternoon and evening. Main threats will be large hail up to 2-3" in diameter, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, frequent lightning and even an isolated tornado or two. Stay safe today and remain Weather Alert if/when severe weather threatens your area.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. We'll see another warm day today across the southern I-25 corridor, and along with the heat, we could see a few spotty thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Warm, with scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms in the high country should start to develop by 1-2 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Friday will bring a modest amount of cooling to Southern Colorado, with the potential for a few severe thunderstorms once again across the southeastern Plains. Better upslope flow will allow for a cooler and more unsettled day on Saturday, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms in our forecast. Drier air returns Sunday, with highs rebounding by around 6-10 degrees. The warm-up will continue early next week as 90s and 100s look to return to Southern Colorado!

