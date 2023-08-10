Hot again Thursday with mountain monsoon storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy tonight with light winds and seasonable low temperatures.

Thursday temperatures will be climbing back to above average with partly cloudy conditions. Expect mountain thunderstorms during the early afternoon with a few storms making it to I-25 in the evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 87; Warm on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions and a chance of thunderstorms between 2 - 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 95; Hot tomorrow with mostly sunny conditions and breezy winds.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 91; Hot and mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms between 2 - 5 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 79; Partly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms between noon - 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 83; Warm with partly cloudy conditions and a chance of thunderstorms between 2 - 6 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; Mostly sunny with a breeze and dry for most, with only a few thunderstorms making it east of I-25 in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 56/58; High: 89/90; Warm and breezy on Thursday with a chance of thunderstorms between 2 - 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Sunshine early then scattered afternoon thunderstorms likely, ending by about 5 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storms chances will gradually increase day by day for southern Colorado, with the best chance of widespread showers on Sunday and Monday. Expect the next 5 days to be warm and sunny for the most part with afternoon thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon and evening. Conditions dry out and heat up by the middle of next week.

