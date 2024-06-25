Hot again on Tuesday with heat advisories in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear with mild summer temperatures. Winds will be light, less than 10 mph in general.

Tuesday will be hot again with the risk of heat-related illness. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm for the zones in orange below:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 95;

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. It will be mostly sunny with NNE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 101;

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with NNE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 99;

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. Mostly sunny with E wind at 5-8 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 87;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Winds will be from the N at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. Mostly sunny with NE wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 100s;

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from 11 am until 7 pm for Otero, Bent, and Prowers counties. Highs will reach the 100s in the plains with light winds and a mostly sunny sky.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/62; High: 96/96;

Hot on Tuesday with NE wind at 5-10 mph and a mostly sunny sky.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80/90s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hot temperatures for the mountain valleys with highs reaching the mid-80s to low 90s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler, but still about 5 degrees above average with 80s and 90s. There will be a better chance of thunderstorms across the region on Wednesday, with daily thunderstorms chances lingering through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

