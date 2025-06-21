Hot again on Saturday with another round of heat advisories

Tonight's Forecast:

The active heat advisory will expire at 9 pm. Overnight will be mild and clear with light wind.

Heat Advisory Saturday:

Another round of heat advisories has been issued for Saturday. In southern Colorado, they will be in effect from 10 am until 9 pm. Drink plenty of fluids and reduce your sun exposure. Spend time indoors in the A/C whenever possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 93;

HEAT ADVISORY 10 am to 9 pm. It will be sunny and hot once again in Colorado Springs in the 90s. Wind will be gusty from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 100;

HEAT ADVISORY 10 am to 9 pm. Hot again on Saturday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 62; High: 96;

HEAT ADVISORY 10 am to 9 pm. It will be mostly sunny and hot with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

It will be very warm and mostly sunny on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SW at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 87;

HEAT ADVISORY 10 am to 9 pm. It will be sunny and very warm on Saturday. Wind will be gusty from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s-70s; High: 90s-100s;

HEAT ADVISORY 10 am to 9 pm. It will be dangerously hot once again on Saturday from the upper 90s to low 100s. Wind will be gusty from the SW, gusting 25-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/61; High: 92/94;

It will be sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and very warm once again. Please be extra cautious with open flames because fire danger will be high this weekend.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will still be warm and sunny, but we will start to cool down a few degrees. Still practice sun safety and stay hydrated!

A cold front is expected to arrive on Monday, marking the start of a cooler and rainier week. Monsoon flow will draw water vapor into Colorado, and we can expect daily afternoon thunderstorms from Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s next week.

