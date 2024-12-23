Holiday week cool down with several chances for wintry precipitation

Today’s Forecast:

A weak disturbance moving into the state this afternoon from the northern Rockies will bring light snow to our state's northern and central mountain ranges. Accumulations will be light, with 1-2" in the forecast for areas north of the Cottonwood Pass.

After highs in the 60s and 70s on the Plains on Sunday, highs today will be around 10-15 degrees cooler, with a mix of 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 28. After warming into the 60s on Sunday, today's highs in the Pikes Peak Region will be around 10-15 degrees cooler, but still well above our average high of 44 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 24. Yesterday's high of 70 degrees was warm, but not record breaking for Pueblo. Today's high in the mid 50s will be cooler than yesterday by around 15 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 32. Upper 50s is cooler that yesterday, but still above average for this time of the year. While there are no threats of precipitation today, skies will be on the partly to mostly cloudy side.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 22. A cooler and cloudier start to the week for our friends in Teller County, with temperatures this afternoon warming into the lower to middle 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Even with a noticeable cool down from yesterday, highs today will remain above average for this time of the year.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mild highs and partly to mostly cloudy skies on the Plains on Monday. By this evening, a few sprinkles will be possible, with no impacts to travel expected.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Light winds and a modest cool down today, with highs mainly in the 50s across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. The potential for light snow will increase this afternoon in the mountains, with light accumulations expected mainly north of the Cottonwood Pass. Any impacts from snow today in the Sangres and Wets should be very limited.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday's forecast will start out bright and sunny, with increasing clouds towards the second half of the day. Daytime highs on the Plains will warm into the 40s and 50s.

The overall pattern for the second half of the week will be much more unsettled than last week, but impacts appear to be fairly limited. Snow showers in the mountains on Christmas Day will spread east towards the Pikes Peak Region and I-25 corridor by the afternoon and evening, with little to no accumulations expected. Where we could see some light snow accumulations from the storm would be in Teller County and up towards Monument Hill, as well as our state's southeastern mountains and mountain valleys.

Another weak disturbance on Friday could bring the potential for a few additional rain or snow showers late this week to parts of Southern Colorado.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

