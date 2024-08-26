Hit or miss thunderstorms Monday, drying out by mid-week

Today’s Forecast:

A few showers that fell in the overnight hours have continued this morning. Most of the rain should come to an end by mid to late morning, leading to a mix of sun and clouds as we approach the lunch hour. By early this afternoon, scattered thunderstorms forming over the mountains will move east into the Plains. Severe threats will be fairly limited today along the I-25 corridor, slightly higher out towards the Colorado-Kansas border.

Main risks today will be 60 mph wind gusts, 1" hail, and locally heavy rainfall.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 57. A few showers this morning will give way to a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but storms should be hit or miss in nature.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 60. We'll be about 5 degrees cooler than Sunday, when our high hit 97 degrees in Pueblo. If you're heading out to the Colorado State Fair this afternoon, a rogue shower or thunderstorm will be possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 60. A warm and mostly cloudy day, with a few spotty thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 44. Today looks to be our most unsettled day of the week, with about a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with about a 30% chance of a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon or evening hours.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. We've seen some rain showers this morning, and as we head into the afternoon hours, it could be quite stormy. A line of showers and storms looks to form from Trinidad northeast towards Kit Carson, with a few strong to severe storms possible along and east of this line.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Rain showers this morning will give way to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, with the best chance for rain today for areas near the Raton Mesa.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Thunderstorms will be possible today in the mountains, with drier air expected to follow from Tuesday into the rest of the week. Temperatures tonight will be cool, dropping down the 30s in several areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

After today, drier air will push into the state starting on Tuesday. This will bring a nice stretch of drier weather to Southern Colorado for the rest of the week. Highs will be slightly cooler Tuesday before rebounding into the upper 80s on Wednesday in Colorado Springs. A late week cool front will drop highs back down to the lower to middle 80s for both Thursday and Friday.

Increasing moisture over the mountains this weekend will start to spread east by Sunday and Monday, with scattered thunderstorms returning to our forecast late into the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.