Hit or miss showers Tuesday, some severe on the Plains

A few early morning showers brought some rain, thunder and lightning to parts of Southern Colorado. These showers will largely wrap up before 7 am, leaving us with clearing skies through the first part of our day on Tuesday.

Much like yesterday, skies will turn stormy looking towards the afternoon, when a few hit or miss showers will be possible along the I-25 corridor. Today doesn't look very active, but any storms that do form will be capable of hail up to 1" in diameter and wind gusts to 60 mph. Severe threats on the eastern Plains will be slightly more elevated than the urban corridor. Highs on the Plains today will warm into the 80s and 90s, about 2-5 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 58. Action in the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon and evening looks to be fairly limited, but if we do see a storm pulse up, it will be capable of 1" hail and strong wind gusts.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 63. We'll be another couple of degrees cooler this afternoon in Pueblo, with a high in the lower 90s, and the potential for a few hit or miss thunderstorms this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 62. After a couple of early morning showers, we'll be dry again until the afternoon, when a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 48. Dry skies have returned to Teller County after a few pre dawn showers. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible this afternoon, so keep an eye on the sky if you're planning time outside .

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Slightly cooler, with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Storms could start to pop up around the lunch hour along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Severe threats will be highest today over the southeastern Plains. Storms that reach severe criteria will be capable of weak, short lived tornadoes, wind gusts to 65 mph and hail up to 1.5" in diameter.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Not as hot as the past few days, but certainly a warm summer day on tap for the southern I-25 corridor. Skies will turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in our forecast.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Mostly sunny skies this morning will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon, with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible across the mountains and mountain valleys. Rain chances today are running around 30-40%.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rinse and repeat on Wednesday, with highs back into the middle 80s in Colorado Springs and lower 90s in Pueblo, and about a 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Dry skies on the 4th of July should make for a great day and night to celebrate our nation's birthday! Highs during the day will be in the 80s for most of the Plains, with lows at night dropping down to the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front Friday will cool us further into the upper 70s in Colorado Springs, with about a 20% chance of a shower or storm. High pressure will return this weekend, allowing for highs to climb back into the middle to upper 80s, while also keeping rain chances very low in the Pikes Peak Region.

