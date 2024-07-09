Hit or miss showers Tuesday as temperatures start to climb

Today’s Forecast:

After a couple of pleasant days in the 70s in Colorado Springs and 80s in Pueblo, our highs will warm by around 10 degrees today as a strong ridge of high pressure to our west begins to move east towards Colorado. Highs on the I-25 corridor and Plains will top out in the 80s and lower 90s, with 60s and 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Much like yesterday, showers will be fairly limited for the eastern Plains, with a slight chance of a shower today on the I-25 corridor and a better chance of a shower or two this afternoon in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 57. After enjoying a couple of days in the 70s, today's forecast high of 86 degrees will be right around average for this time of the year. While rain isn't expected to be widespread, a few hit or miss showers can't be ruled out from late this afternoon into early this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 58. After two days in the 80s, we'll see a return of the 90s this afternoon in Pueblo. Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon, with a very low chance of a quick passing shower or storm.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 59. Warmer, with increasing clouds, and a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon or evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 46. Dry skies and sunshine this morning will give way to a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with storms possible anytime between 2-8 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and a very small chance of a few rogue showers or thunderstorms. Stronger storms will be capable of small hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Heating up today on the eastern Plains of Colorado, where highs will return to the lower 90s in some areas. Showers aren't likely in most areas, with just a small chance near the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Overall, we'll see a really nice day across the southern I-25 corridor, with warming highs and only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Dry skies early will give way to the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the mountains and mountain valleys. Storm initiation looks a little today as they should hold off until 1-2 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air will begin to settle in towards the end of the week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds into the state. This will keep most showers and thunderstorms over the mountains, with dry skies expected for most of Southern Colorado.

Our highs in Colorado Springs will go from the upper 80s on Wednesday to the lower 90s on Thursday, followed by mid to upper 90s from Friday through the weekend. Highs in Pueblo starting on Friday will reach the triple digits, and could stay there into early next week. Records may be threatened region-wide during our incoming heat wave, and outdoor activities should be limited during the hottest times of the day.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.