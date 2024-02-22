Hit or miss showers on Thursday, with sunshine returning Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Snow associated with some energy moving through the mountains this morning will move into Southern Colorado this afternoon. Although showers will be spotty in nature, we want you to be prepared in case rain or snow impacts your plans today. Brief bursts of heavier showers could bring a light dusting to an inch of accumulation to the Palmer Divide and Teller County. For areas below 6,000 feet, this will mostly fall as rain, if you're lucky enough to see it.

Clouds will clear out this evening, leaving us with overnight lows in the 10s and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 25. After spending the past two days in the 60s, today's high of 48 degrees will be noticeably cooler. For those planning to spend time outdoors today, you'll want to keep the umbrella on hand as a few quick passing showers will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 23. Dry skies this morning will give way to a slight chance of a few passing rain showers late this afternoon or early this evening. Impacts will be minimal, but an umbrella might be a good prop to keep with you today.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 27. Less windy than the past 24 hours, but today's forecast will be cooler and unsettled, with a few afternoon rain or snow showers possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 39; Low: 16. After a couple of unseasonably mild days, we'll see a return to near normal highs on Thursday along with a few snow showers. Snow totals of 1" on grassy surfaces will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. A weak disturbance moving into northern El Paso County this afternoon will bring a chance of snow to our forecast. Snow showers will be on-again/off-again through this evening, with snow totals expected to stay under 1".

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Cooler highs today in the 50s, with a slight chance of a few spotty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. While severe weather is not expected, storms could generate some thunder and lightning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A breezy, cloudier and cooler day for the southern I-25 corridor, with a slight chance of a rain or snow shower through early this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A weak disturbance will bring more snow into the mountain areas today, with a few inches of accumulation for the I-70 corridor. For our state's southeastern mountains, light snow will be possible through early this evening, with snow totals expected to stay under 1".

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunshine and warming highs on Friday will serve as a great end to the week, with our high in the Springs warming into the lower 50s. A building high pressure system this weekend will lead to further warming, with 60s and 70s on the Plains both Saturday and Sunday.

Although temperatures will be comfortable and spring-like this weekend, the downside to our forecast will be a return of stronger wind. Sunday's gusts will be around 30 mph in the Pikes Peak Region, with 30-40 mph wind gusts possible by next Monday and Tuesday. A potent cold front Tuesday will bring our next chance for snow to Southern Colorado as we head towards Tuesday night.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.