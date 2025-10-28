Highs only reach the 40s and 50s in southern Colorado on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front blows through southern Colorado tonight, and it will provide strong northerly wind gusts in the plains from 20 to 45 mph. A few spotty rain showers are possible in the plains, north of HWY 50 this evening, and south of HWY 50 overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 48;

Tuesday will be a cold day, so grab a heavier coat! Wind will be out of the N at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 53;

It will be mostly sunny but cold on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 51;

Much cooler on Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be out of the N at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 42;

It will be sunny but cold on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the NNW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 44;

It will be a blustery Tuesday with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. It will be mostly sunny and chilly.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be WINDY and chilly on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the N sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting 35-45 mph. We begin partly cloudy and then clear out.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 47/47;

It will be mostly sunny with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20 to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be cool with sunshine on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

When we have this cold, dense air in the plains of Colorado, it is hard for temperatures to rebound unless we have strong winds to help push out the colder air. We will see a slow warming trend through the end of the week, but temperatures will generally stay in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will eventually boost up to the 60s and 70s this weekend, with Sunday being the warmest day. It will be breezy this weekend with sunshine.

