Highs climb Tuesday, with further warming late this week

Tonight's Forecast:

Storms over the mountains should start to taper off around sunset, with dry skies likely to return by midnight at the latest. Decreasing clouds after midnight will lead to another cool and comfortable night of temperatures in Southern Colorado, with 30s and 40s for the higher terrain, and 50s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 82; After spending the past three days in the 70s, a modest warming trend will begin on Tuesday as highs return to the lower 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 89; A few degrees of warming can be expecting on Tuesday, and as high pressure brings some summer sizzle back to our forecast, we can also expect another dry day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 85; A pleasant morning for Canon City will give way to a warmer afternoon on Tuesday, along with the slight chance of a passing afternoon thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 72; A bit chilly Tuesday morning, but turning mild by the afternoon. Moisture will be a little less prevalent tomorrow in Teller County, but there could still be enough to pop and afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Although warmer than today, we're looking at another gorgeous day on Tuesday for the Palmer Divide with a comfortable mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Temperatures will begin to warm up on Tuesday as 80s return to the Plains ahead of a return to the 90s beginning on Wednesday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Along and east of the interstate we should stay dry on Tuesday, whereas areas closest to the mountains could see a passing afternoon thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s; Our state's southeastern mountain ranges may see a small break from the daily thunderstorm routine on Tuesday as the best chances will shift back west towards the Continental Divide. That said...we still can't rule out an isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorm from the Sangres to Wets.

Extended outlook forecast:

Further warming can be expected on Wednesday as highs top out in the 80s and 90s across the Plains. This looks to be our driest day of the week as well, and even for the mountains, not much rain is likely. By Friday and the start of the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo, rain chances are expected to increase, with lingering storm chances into the upcoming weekend.

