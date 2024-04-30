Highs around 10 degrees above average on the final day of April

Today’s Forecast:

The final day of April will be a warm and breezy one for Southern Colorado. Gusts of 25-35 mph can be expected this afternoon along the I-25 corridor, with stronger gusts to 50 mph in the San Luis Valley. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 1 pm to 7 pm for the San Luis Valley. Avoid activities that could start a fire on any and all Red Flag Warning days.

Dry skies will persist through tonight before our next storm arrives late Wednesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 41. Although our forecast will be a tad windier compared to yesterday with gusts to 25 mph, temperatures today will be warm under mostly sunny skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 41. We're looking at a bright, breezy and warm final day of April for the Steel City, with today's high nearly 10 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 44. Breezy to gusty southwest winds will bring the warmth to Canon City, with today's high in the upper 70s. Wind gusts could approach 35 mph in some areas.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 64; Low: 33. A quiet and cool morning will give way to a mild and breezy afternoon, with peak gusts today in Woodland Park up around 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Bright, breezy and warm for the final day of April, with 25-30 mph gusts around the Tri-Lakes area this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. For the Plains on Tuesday, we'll be dry, with warm and breezy conditions expected. W/NW wind gusts of 30-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A dry and windy day for the southern I-25 corridor, with gusts this afternoon up around 40 mph in wind prone areas of Huerfano County.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. A dry final day of April for the high country, with bluebird skies and mild highs in the 40s and 50s. Unfortunately the downside of today's forecast will be the wind, with gusts around 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Stonger wind gusts to 30 mph in the Pikes Peak Region will make for a breezy to gusty first day of May. It will remain warm on Wednesday, with highs on the Plains once again warming into the 70s and 80s. Much like today, elevated fire weather conditions will return to the San Luis Valley, but will also expand into the southeastern Plains by Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front tomorrow night may bring a shower or thunderstorm to the Pikes Peak Region, with spotty showers and thunderstorms also possible on Thursday across Southern Colorado. Highs Thursday behind the cold front will only warm into the 50s and 60s. On Friday, we'll rebound into the 60s and 70s, with another chance for an isolated shower or PM thunderstorm. Dry skies can be expected this weekend, with Sunday expected to be around 10 degrees warmer than Saturday.

