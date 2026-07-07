Higher humidity and daily storm chances are in the forecast this week

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear of clouds tonight, but smoke will settle into the mountain valleys, especially in the Wet Mountain Valley and Fremont County. Air quality alerts remain in effect until at least 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 92;

Tuesday will be hot in the low 90s with SE wind at 5 mph gusting to 20 mph. There is a chance of early evening thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 99;

Hot and hazy on Tuesday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 96;

Hot and hazy on Tuesday with ESE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

Tuesday will be very warm and hazy. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

It will be hot on Tuesday with light wind out of the SSE at 5-10 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

A very hot day in the upper 90s to low 100s. Wind will be breezy out of the SE at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/61; High: 93/96;

It will be hot on Tuesday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

It will be hot and hazy in the mountain valleys on Tuesday. There will be spotty afternoon thunderstorms, creating gusty wind and lightning as well as some rain.

Extended outlook forecast:

Spotty diurnal thunderstorms are in the daily forecast through Friday. Temperatures gradually cool through the end of the week, nearing average temperatures on Thursday and Friday. Higher humidity and the chance of rainfall will help fire crews at the Aspen Acres Fire this week.

Over the weekend, the region dries back out, and temperatures begin to skyrocket. We will likely be within 5 degrees of record highs this weekend and early next week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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