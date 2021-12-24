High winds in southern Colorado Christmas Eve

Today’s Forecast:

A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect until 8 pm tonight for THE SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS, WET MOUNTAIN RANGE, WET MOUNTAIN VALLEY, PUEBLO, HUERFANO, LAS ANIMAS, BENT, TELLER, AND EL PASO COUNTIES. Winds may gust as high as 65-75 mph.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 59; Low: 30. A gusty day with A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect until 8 pm tonight.

PUEBLO: High: 65; Low: 30. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect until 8 pm tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 58; Low: 33. A breezy day with a quick burst of rain or a wintry mix this afternoon with minimal accumulations.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 47; Low: 24. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect until 8 pm tonight. A quick burst of snow is possible this afternoon with accumulations of less than an inch.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect until 8 pm tonight.

PLAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect until 8 pm tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect until 8 pm tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Feet, La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet, Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet, and Lake County Below 11000 Feet including Leadville, Grand and Summit Counties Below 9000 Feet, and San Juan River Basin. Snow accumulations of 2-10 inches with strong wind gusts through Saturday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNING for Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Western Mosquito Range and East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, and Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Southwest San Juan Mountains, Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. Additional snow accumulation of 1-2 feet through Saturday morning.

Extended Outlook:

Christmas Day will still be breezy with stronger gusts at times, especially in the mountains, but below high wind warning criteria. More high wind and perhaps another high wind warning for our region is possible on Sunday.

