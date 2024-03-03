High winds and fire danger again on Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect tonight for the zones in gold below. This will be in effect through Sunday evening, ending at 5 pm for the San Luis Valley and at 8 pm elsewhere.

On Sunday, a RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect for the zones in red below. This will be in effect from 10 am until 7 pm.

Sunday forecast:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 60;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am to 7 pm. The wind will be from the WSW at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 64;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am to 7 pm. HIGH WIND WARNING through 8 pm. Winds will be from the WSW at 20-30 mph gusting to 55 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 60;

Mild and windy with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 44;

There is a slight chance of snow in the morning with up to an inch of accumulation. But it will melt and evaporate with warm afternoon temperatures and a lot of wind. Winds will be from the WSW at 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 52;

A slight chance of light snow late Saturday into early Sunday with little to no accumulation. The afternoon will be mild and windy. Winds will be from the WSW at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am to 7 pm. Winds will be from the WSW at 15-20 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/42; High: 62/65;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am to 7 pm. HIGH WIND WARNING through 8 pm. Very strong winds on Sunday, gusting 60-70 mph, and infrequent gusts as high as 80 mph are possible. Wind will be from the west.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s;

HIGH WIND WARNING through 8 pm in the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos and until 5 pm for the San Luis Valley. It will be very windy with gusts as high as 80 mph, but frequently gusting 50-60 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be much calmer and cooler thanks to an early cold front. The humidity will be slightly higher as well. This will allow for low fire danger on Monday. Temperatures will be back to seasonable 40s and 50s.

____

