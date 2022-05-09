High winds and extreme fire danger to kick off the week

Today’s Forecast:

A high wind warning is in effect until noon for the San Luis Valley, Wet Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Sangre de Cristo Mountains, eastern San Juan Mountains, Sawatch Mountains and La Garita Mountains above 10000 feet, Huerfano County, El Paso, Teller, Pueblo and Fremont counties. Winds will gust as high as 90 mph for the mountains, 70-80 mph for lower elevations.

A red flag warning is in place until 9 pm for the entire KOAA viewing area today due to low humidity and strong winds. Call your local fire department if you see any smoke.

High wind since Sunday has lofted dust into the sky and it remains suspended in the air Monday. Reduced visibility and air quality is a result.

The dust in the air is NASTY this morning in southern Colorado. #COwx pic.twitter.com/IajpPLVB2e — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) May 9, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 43. Dusty and hazy today with SW wind sustained 20-30 mph gusting to 60 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 47. Dusty and hazy today with WSW wind 25-35 mph gusting to 65 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 44. Dusty and windy with WSW wind 20 mph gusting to 65 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 38. Strong winds today from the WSW sustained 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Strong winds today and a hazy sky with WSW wind sustained 20 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s. Gusty at times today with winds up to 45 mph with some blowing dust possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75/78; Low: 44/47. Very strong winds in excess of 80 mph will last until noon then die down during the afternoon. It will remain gusty and dry with fire danger all day.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Strong winds up to 90 mph (especially for the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains) will last until noon then gradually decrease during the late afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be dry and gusty with red flag warning in place region-wide once again. Gusts on Tuesday will be slightly lower, up to 40-50 mph. Wednesday we will see near record highs in the 80s and 90s with strong afternoon winds and fire danger. Thursday will be slightly cooler with strong winds and fire danger. Friday will bring, you guessed it, gusty winds and fire danger.

