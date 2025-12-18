High wind warnings remain in effect until 7 am in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

HIGH WIND WARNINGS remain in effect until 7 am for I-25 and the foothills.

A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect on Thursday afternoon due to high fire danger with low humidity and gusty winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 48;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday and cooler. Winds will still be gusty at times after the high wind warning expires at 7 am. Wind will be variable, at 10-15 mph gusting 20 mph in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 52;

Thursday will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be calming down. It will be out of the E at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 54;

After the high wind warning expires at 7 am, the wind will ease up in the afternoon, but then become gusty again Thursday night. Thursday will be cooler with mostly sunny conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 45;

It will be windy in the morning, with gusts easing up during the afternoon, then picking back up on Thursday evening. It will be mostly sunny and cool on Thursday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 45;

It will be mostly sunny with cooler temperatures. Wind will be gusty in the morning, then ease up to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s;

It will be gusty on Thursday with a RED FLAG WARNING in effect for the counties highlighted in red above. Do not conduct any outdoor burning or create any sparks outside!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 36/36; High: 53/55;

It will be mostly sunny with lighter wind on Thursday. Temperatures will still be mild, but a few degrees cooler than on Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountains will see winds ease up through the morning and afternoon, gusting 20-30 mph. Wind will increase during the evening and overnight once again.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a gusty day once again with westerly wind gusting 30-50 mph. Temperatures will surge again, to the 50s to 70s in our area.

It looks like we will remain dry and warmer than average until Christmas Day.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.