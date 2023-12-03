High Wind Warnings in the northern and southern mountains Sunday, gusty along I-25 corridor, snow showers

Today’s Forecast:

Very strong wind gusts were reported overnight in the Pikes Peak Region - including a 64 mph gust near the US Air Force Academy at 7:45PM Saturday night. A 60 MPH gust was reported at the Colorado Springs Airport. Outside of our area, an automated weather station reported a believable 91 MPH wind gust near the southern town of Monument Park. High Wind Warning are in effect today for the southern mountains: the Sangres, and Wets. Damaging wind gusts of 80 mph are possible.

Outside of the High Wind Warning zone, we'll still be breezy today. The I-25 corridor will see winds of 30-45 mph, as will the eastern plains. Winds will die down between 5PM-8PM tonight as the weather system responsible (which has been here since Thursday) finally vamooses out of the state. Snow showers are possible as well along the front range corridor, with snow and rain for the eastern plains. While temperatures will be above freezing, heavy snow rates may temporarily result in slippery conditions. In addition, snow will result in reduced visibility.

Meanwhile highs climb a bit from Saturday - to the mid-40s to low-50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 46; Low: 21.

Partly sunny with a snow showers possible. Gusty with north winds 10-25 mph gusting to 45-50 mph. Continue to keep outdoor decorations secure.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 21.

Windy. Northwest winds 10-45 mph gusting to 55 mph. Secure loose outdoor items. Mostly sunny with a stray rain or mixed rain/snow shower possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 29.

Very windy. Northwest winds 15-30 mph gusting to 65 mph. Mostly sunny with a stray rain shower with a few flakes mixed in. Secure loose outdoor items.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 20.

Windy with snow showers. Northwest winds 10-30 mph gusting to 60 mph. Little snow accumulation but slick roadways are possible at times.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 42; Low: 20s.

Partly sunny, with snow showers. Breezy with northwest winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph. Snow will reduce visibility and result in temporarily slick road conditions.

Plains forecast: High: Upper 40s; Low: Teens.

Mostly sunny and breezy. Northwest winds 10-35 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 49/54; Low: 27/26.

A *HIGH WIND WARNING* is in effect until 5PM. Damaging wind gusts possible today. Northwest winds 15-35 mph, gusting to 65+ mph. Sunny. Secure outdoor decorations/items.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect until 5PM.

Northwest winds 10-35 mph gusting to 80 mph. Mostly sunny.

Extended outlook forecast:

A calmer weather pattern arrives Monday with high pressure returning to Southern Colorado. Temperatures climb through Wednesday, with plentiful sunshine - reaching the upper 60s before cooling slightly to end the week. The first night of Hanukkah looks warm with highs in the low to mid 60s. Our next weather maker may arrive by next weekend - so, all aboard the weekend storm express!

____

