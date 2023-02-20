High Wind Warnings in effect until 5 pm Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, Teller County and parts of the southern I-25 corridor due to the threat for damaging wind gusts in these areas. Peak gusts of 70+ mph will impact the high country, with gusts closer to 60 mph for the adjacent lower elevation areas also under the warning. Timing wise...the strongest gusts are expected to occur from just before sunrise through around the lunch hour.

High Wind Warnings will go into effect at 5 pm, and continue through 5 pm Monday. Gusts in the higher elevations could top 70+ mph in some areas. #cowx pic.twitter.com/qVy07iN6hy — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) February 19, 2023

For the rest of us, including the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo County, gusts in these areas should be much closer to 35-50 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 57; Further warming can be expected across the Pikes Peak Region on Presidents' Day, along with more wind. In town, gusts around 30-40 mph will be possible, with gusts to 50 mph for areas west of I-25.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 63; We'll be warming back up into the 60s in Pueblo for the first time since Valentine's Day, but along with the warmth will come a pretty windy day, with peak gusts to 50 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 57; A bright, but windy Presidents' Day, with peak gusts during the morning hours up near 50 mph in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 44; A super windy Presidents' Day this year for Teller County, with a High Wind Warning in effect for the county until 5 pm Monday. Gusts to 60 mph will be possible, with the strongest gusts expected to occur through around the lunch hour.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; For the Palmer Divide area, we'll see a gusty and mild end to the holiday weekend, with peak gusts in the morning hours up near 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Still mid-winter, but Monday's forecast will feel more like early spring across the Plains. Although it will be windy, some areas could top out in the middle 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; We have a High Wind Warning that's currently in effect for the southern I-25 corridor through 5 pm Monday. Gusts to 60 mph will be possible tomorrow, with the worst of wind hitting between midnight and midday Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; The Sangres and Wets will remain under High Wind Warnings until 5 pm Monday, and for the high country, wind gusts of 70+ mph will be possible. The strongest winds should develop later tonight before slowly winding down Monday afternoon.

We're looking at a busy week of weather for Southern Colorado! We can expect more of the same on Tuesday as our forecast stays on the mild and windy side. Following Tuesday's unseasonable warmth will come our next chance for wintry precipitation on Wednesday. The mid-week cold front will bring gusty northerly winds and a rain to snow transition for the Plains. Although snow totals look to be on the light side (less than 2"), slick and icy roads may develop for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Behind the storm...cold air will linger, but should be followed by a return to much more mild air by next weekend.

