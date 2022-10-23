High wind warnings in effect Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect now until noon for EL PASO COUNTY, and until 6 pm for CROWLEY, OTERO, EASTERN LAS ANIMAS, BENT, PROWERS AND BACA COUNTIES, SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTO MOUNTAINS, THE WET MOUNTAINS, AND PUEBLO, HUERFANO AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES, AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN SAN LUIS VALLEY.

HIGH WIND WARNINGS in effect now. North-South oriented roads will have strong crosswinds. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. Call in any smoke to local law enforcement! #COwx pic.twitter.com/2w1shI75Px — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) October 23, 2022

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the I-25 corridor and eastern plains from 11 am to 8 pm.

And another round of Red Flag Warnings today. A couple of close calls with fires already this morning. Please do not cause a wildfire today! #COwx pic.twitter.com/MIw2wFbJLe — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) October 23, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 27. HIGH WIND WARNING until noon and a RED FLAG WARNING until 8 pm. Warm and very windy today with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 60-70 mph. A Freeze watch is in place for El Paso County tonight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 32. HIGH WIND WARNING until 6 pm and a RED FLAG WARNING until 6 pm. WSW wind at 30 mph gusting to 60-70 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 32. Warm and gusty today with spotty light rain. W wind will be sustained 20-30 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 19. Gusty today with W wind at 25 mph gusting to 60 mph. Light rain-snow mix is possible today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. HIGH WIND WARNING until noon and a RED FLAG WARNING until 8 pm. Warm and very windy today with SW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 60-70 mph. A Freeze watch is in place for El Paso County tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s. HIGH WIND WARNING until 6 pm and a RED FLAG WARNING until 8 pm. Winds will be from the SW gusting 50-60 mph. Blowing dust is possible and will reduce visibility.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 61/64; Low: 29/32. HIGH WIND WARNING until 6 pm and a RED FLAG WARNING until 8 pm. The strongest of wind gusts were felt before dawn, but strong gusts in excess of 70 mph are still possible throughout the day.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: teens/20s. Very windy today with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow accumulations will be minimal in mountain valleys. The Sangre De Cristos above 11,000 feet are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Monday morning where up to 7 inches of snow may accumulate.

Monday will start cold with a hard freeze for many. The day will be cooler than average with highs in the 40s and 50s, but there will be sunshine and much lighter wind. Temperatures will stay on the cool side throughout next week. The next chance of precipitation will be Thursday. Stay tuned.

