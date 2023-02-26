High wind warnings are in effect today

Today’s Forecast:

HIGH WIND WARNING for PUEBLO, OTERO, BENT, PROWERS, HUERFANO, CUSTER, LAS ANIMAS, AND BACA COUNTIES AND THE SOUTHCENTRAL SAN LUIS VALLEY where winds will gust 60-75 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 26. Partly cloudy today with a quick burst of rain possible this afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW 15-25 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 30. HIGH WIND WARNING from 11 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny today with a quick burst of rain possible this afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW 20-25 mph gusting 50-60 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Partly cloudy today with a quick burst of rain possible this afternoon. Winds will be from the W 15-25 mph gusting 45-55 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 19. Partly cloudy today with a quick burst of rain or snow possible this afternoon. Winds will be from the W 20-30 mph gusting 45-55 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 55; Low: 25. Partly cloudy today with a quick burst of rain or snow possible this afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW 15-25 mph gusting 40-50 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. HIGH WIND WARNING from 8 am to 5 pm. Mostly sunny today with a quick burst of rain or even a thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW 20-25 mph gusting 50-60 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58/60; Low: 27/26. HIGH WIND WARNING from 8 am to 1 am Monday. Mostly sunny today with a quick burst of rain or even a thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Winds will be from the WSW 20-30 mph gusting as high as 60-70 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. HIGH WIND WARNING for the Sangre De Crisots and Wet Mountains from 8 am to 5 pm. Partly cloudy today with a quick burst of snow possible this afternoon. Winds will be from the W 20-30 mph gusting as high as 60-75 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday remains gusty and mild across southern Colorado with both temperatures and winds slightly lower than today. Tuesday becomes very windy once again and we are watching for another potential high wind warning issued.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

