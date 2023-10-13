High Wind Warning until Noon, Freeze Warning early Saturday morning

Today’s Forecast:

Even though the main part of the storm has moved east of Colorado, the wind is not yet done ripping across the eastern Plains. High Wind Warnings will remain in effect until noon for El Paso, Crowley and Kiowa counties, as well as several other counties in east central Colorado. Gusts in the eastern counties could top 60 mph, with gusts around 40-50 mph in the Pikes Peak Region.

The other story today will be the cooler air. After highs in the 70s and 80s earlier this week, highs today will only warm into the 40s and 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 27. A High Wind Warning will continue until noon today, with a Freeze Warning to follow during the overnight hours as overnight lows cool down to the 20s for the first time this season.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 28. A cool and blustery end to the week will be followed by the coldest night of the season so far, with a Freeze Warning in effect from 1 am until 8 am Saturday.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 30.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 21.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

