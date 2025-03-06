High wind and high fire danger Thursday ahead of wintry changes Friday

Today’s Forecast:

Another windy day across southeastern Colorado and this will lead to increasing fire danger threats across our southern counties. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect from 11AM and will last through 6PM, when our winds will be at its strongest.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 11 am, lasting until 6 pm

While we'll be on the warm side of the forecast today, our next storm will continue to bring snow showers to the Continental Divide. East of the mountains, there's a slight chance of a shower or two this afternoon, but with dry air at the surface, impacts will be low. In fact, a lot of this mid and upper moisture will likely evaporate before reaching the ground.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 27. Mild and windy on Thursday, with southwest gusts around 30-50 mph here in the Pikes Peak Region. Heavy snow will continue in the mountains today, with a slight chance of a rain shower here locally this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 30. Windy and warmer on Thursday, with today's high around 10 degrees above our early March averages. Much like the Springs, there's a slight chance of a rain shower or virga shower this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 32. Warm, donwslope winds will drive temperatures into the lower 60s this afternoon. Peak gusts today could top 40-45 mph and on top of the wind, we also have a slight chance of a rain shower this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 18. Windy, with partly to mostly cloudy skies in Teller County. While moisture will mainly stay out west towards the Continental Divide today, there's about a 30% chance of some low impact snow showers this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Dry skies this morning, with increasing wind and clouds this afternoon. On top of 40-45 mph wind gusts, we could see a quick passing rain shower this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Windy, with high fire danger threats on the southeastern Plains on Thursday. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting at 11 am, and will remain in effect until 6 pm. Wind gusts will peak early to mid afternoon, with gusts to 60 mph in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Windy and warm, with both a Red Flag Warning and a High Wind Warning in effect on Thursday for the southern I-25 corridor. Peak gusts here could top 65 mph. Watch for blowing dust this afternoon during the peak of today's winds.

KOAA weather High Wind Warnings will go into effect at 11 am, lasting until 6 pm

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Snow showers and strong wind gusts will create difficult driving conditions on Thursday into and out of the mountains. Peak gusts could top 70 mph near some high mountain passes, with blowing snow creating impacts to visibility at times today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday morning will start out dry, but by the afternoon a rain/snow mix will be possible. There is still some uncertainty with snowfall amounts due to the warmer nature of this spring storm. Initial thinking is that most of the moisture will favor areas along and west of I-25. Some of the highest totals through Saturday morning will be in the southeastern mountains and near the Raton Mesa. A trace to 2" will be possible in Colorado Springs, with 1-3" for Monument, and 2-4" for Woodland Park.

Going into the weekend, snow showers will clear out before sunrise on Saturday. Temperatures will be chilly even after this system, but they look to recover going into Sunday. Very dry conditions will remain for a few days, with lighter winds on Sunday and Monday and gustier conditions towards the middle of next week.

