High wind and high fire danger threats Friday, with morning snow for some

Critical fire danger returns today as high winds and dry conditions remain. Wind gusts will range from 40 to 50 mph today in the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo County. Humidity levels will be as low as 9-15%. Red Flag Warnings will be in place starting at 10AM and lasting until 6PM.

KOAA weather We'll see our third Red Flag Warning of the week on Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm

For the eastern Plains, southern I-25 corridor and southeastern Plains, High Wind Warnings have been issued. Damaging gusts could top 80-100 mph in the higher elevations today, with gusts to 60 on the Plains.

KOAA weather High Wind Warnings on Friday for parts of Southern Colorado

On the winter side of things, snow will start along the Palmer Divide during the back half of the morning commute and will become heavy at times. We'll also see snow in the mountains this morning and Teller County. It wouldn't be surprising to see visibility go down with these strong winds, with up to 2" of accumulation in some areas. As the moisture moves east, we'll dry out towards the lunch hour along I-25, with showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon on the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 53; Low: 24. Today will be a busy weather day in the Pikes Peak Region. A fast-moving cold front will bring the potential for a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow around the Palmer Divide and parts of the Pikes Peak Region this morning, with clearing skies this afternoon. Behind the front, NW wind gusts could top 40-50 mph through late this afternoon, with another Red Flag Warning in effect today from 10 am until 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 23. There's about a 40% chance for rain and snow this morning over the city of Pueblo. We're hoping to see the moisture because another Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 10 am, lasting until 6 pm. Gusts today could top 50 mph, and the wind combined with single digit relative humidity will drive fire danger way up.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 25. Fremont County will has not been included in any Red Flag or High Wind Warnings today due to slightly higher humidity than surrounding areas. Forecast wise, it will still be extremely windy today, with peak gusts around 40-50 mph. Thre's also a chance for a mix of rain and snow showers this morning.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 16. Morning snow could be quite heavy and intense over Teller County, with impacts likely for the morning commute. Although snow totals will be light, generally under 2", I'm expecting visibility impacts due to heavy snow and strong wind this morning, with the snow clearing out by lunch time.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A quick burst of moderate to heavy snow this morning may impact your drive into work, depending on timing and intensity of the precipitation. I see the greatest chance for snow between 7:30 am and 11 am, with totals generally under 2". Much like for Teller County, snow and blowing snow will likely create hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility and slick roads in some areas.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect today for areas closer to I-25, including Crowley and Otero counties. Farther to the east, High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 11 am until 7 pm. Gusts in these areas could top 60 mph. We'll also see the potential today for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Nasty weather conditions can be expected through mid to late afternoon on the southern I-25 corridor. Peak gusts could top 80 mph in some areas. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect until 3 pm, and a Red Flag Warning will stay in effect until 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Mountain travel is not recommended today in Southern Colorado, especially in the Sangre de Cristos and Wet Mountains. The southern Sangres will see the potential for 80-100 mph wind gusts this morning, strongest above treeline. Gusts in the Wets and northern Sangres will be around 60-80 mph. Several inches of snow will be possible as well, with poor visibility from the blowing snow.

Saturday will have cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s on the Plains. There will still be some scattered snow showers in the mountains and higher terrain. A stray shower could work its way into the Pikes Peak Region, but these chances remain low. Sunday will be much warmer with temperatures rebounding into the lower 60s. Our fire danger will increase on Monday. We are watching for our next snowmaker on Tuesday.

