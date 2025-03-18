High wind and high fire danger remain in place on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING expires at midnight for most of SE CO, but continues overnight between Walsenburg and Trinidad due to low humidity and breezy winds.

The wind will ease up a bit overnight, but then crack back up on Tuesday.

Another round of RED FLAG WARNINGS go into effect at 11 am on Tuesday, or just continue between Walsenburg and Trinidad and expire at 8 pm.

Also on Tuesday morning, HIGH WIND WARNINGS will go into effect at 10 am and expire at 7 pm for the counties highlighted in yellow where gusts from 60-75 mph in the plains and up to 80 mph in the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 59;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 8 pm. It will be windy on Tuesday with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 50+ mph. It will be partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 66;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 8 pm. HIGH WIND WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm. It will be very windy with WSW wind at 20-30 mph gusting to 60+ mph. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 60;

It will be mostly sunny and windy on Tuesday with W wind at 30 mph gusting to 55 mph. A spotty evening wintry mix is possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 49;

It will be partly cloudy and windy on Tuesday. W wind will be sustained at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph. There is a chance of snow in the late afternoon to evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 53;

It will be partly cloudy and gusty on Tuesday. Wind will be from the W at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph. There is a chance of snow in the evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 8 pm. HIGH WIND WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm for the counties in yellow (above). Winds will be from the SW during the day gusting up to 65 mph and turn to the NW in the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/42; High: 55/61;

RED FLAG WARNING continues until 8 pm. HIGH WIND WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm. It will be very windy with gusts up to 75 mph on Tuesday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-50s;

HIGH WIND WARNING from 10 am until 7 pm for the Sangre De Cristo Mountains and the San Luis Valley. Wind gusts over the Sangre De Cristo Mountains could be up to 80 mph on Tuesday, and to 65 mph in the San Luis Valley. A few spotty snow showers are possible in the mountains and mountain valleys on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect from 7 pm Tuesday through noon on Wednesday for the eastern plains as another surge of strong wind gusts out of the NW come in behind a cold front.

Spotty snow showers are possible west of I-25 and in El Paso County on Tuesday evening as a cold front moves through. A few spotty showers are possible on Wednesday as well. Wednesday will be cooler with clouds.

Snow total forecast from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon:

