High wind and fire danger on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be warm, dry, and windy in southern Colorado. While the temperatures will be comfortable, unfortunately, fire danger will be high.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 am to 7 pm for EL PASO, PUEBLO, CROWLEY, KIOWA, OTERO, BENT, PROWERS, EASTERN HUERFANO, EASTERN LAS ANIMAS, AND BACA COUNTIES.

KOAA Red Flag Warning March 5, 2023

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the SOUTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTOS HUERFANO AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES until 8 am Monday and for the SAN LUIS VALLEY, NORTHERN SANGRE DE CRISTOS, AND PUEBLO COUNTY until 7 pm Sunday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 23. RED FLAG WARNING. Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting 45-50 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 24. RED FLAG WARNING and HIGH WIND WARNING. Sunny today with W wind at 20-25 mph with gusts 50-60 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 27. Mostly sunny Sunday with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 21. Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 30 mph gusting to 60 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 51; Low: 21. RED FLAG WARNING. Sunny today with WSW wind at 20-25 mph gusting 45-55 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. RED FLAG WARNING. Sunny with SSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting 45-55 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 53/58; Low: 32/30. RED FLAG WARNING and HIGH WIND WARNING. Mostly sunny with W wind at 20-30 mph gusting 60-70 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. HIGH WIND WARNING. Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 20-30 mph gusting 60-70 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will cool down high temperatures by at least 10 degrees on Monday. Conditions stay near average through Tuesday. The next storm system gives us a glancing blow on Wednesday through Thursday with light snow showers possible. As of now, the impacts look minimal in southern Colorado with totals near an inch or less.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.