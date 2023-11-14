High temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average on Tuesday in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Another clear night with low humidity allowing temperatures to plummet, with overnight lows below freezing for the majority of southern Colorado. There will be a light breeze overnight with winds around 5-10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 68;

Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 5-10 mph on Tuesday. The average high this time of year is 54°, so it will be an unusually warm day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 71;

Well above the average high of 58° tomorrow with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 68;

Partly cloudy and warm on Tuesday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 60;

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 64;

Sunny and mild on Tuesday with a few high clouds. WSW wind will be from 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s;

Sunny on Tuesday with S wind at 10 mph. High temperature will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/32; High: 65/69;

Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly cloudy with mild temperatures on Tuesday. Winds will be from the WSW at about 10-15 mph in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the week ahead, expect high temperatures to be above normal in Colorado Springs, by about 10-15 degrees. You can expect daily conditions to be mostly sunny, and dry with a light breeze. The windiest day will be Thursday with gusts as high as 30 mph. These stronger winds will increase fire danger on Thursday across southern Colorado as a whole.

There will be weak cold fronts late in the week and this weekend. So you can expect to see gradually cooling temperatures from Friday onward. We are watching the potential for some mountain snow and rain or a wintry mix in the plains this weekend so stay tuned as we gather more data.

