High pressure dominates, with dry skies and warm highs this week

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cool front will bring some stronger breezes and some clouds to Southern Colorado this morning, with peak gusts up around 20-30 mph. The wind along the I-25 corridor will weak by late this morning, with calmer conditions and decreasing clouds this afternoon. Our highs on Tuesday will be slightly cooler by a degree or two from yesterday, warming into the 70s and 80s on the Plains, with a mix of 60s and 70s for our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 47. Gusty north winds this morning up around 30 mph will lessen towards the lunch hour, leaving us with mostly sunny skies and mid 70s this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 46. Similar highs this afternoon to yesterday, with breezy north winds this morning giving way to much lighter breezes and plenty of sunshine towards the second half of the day.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 52. On Tuesday we'll go from a partly cloudy and breezy morning to a bright and seasonable afternoon. Enjoy!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 38. A mild and mostly sunny afternoon following a few clouds this morning. Our high of 70 degrees will be followed by an overnight low in the upper 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Breezy, with partly cloudy skies this morning. Clouds will thin out this afternoon, leaving us with sunshine and mild highs.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Mostly cloudy and windy this morning, with a few gusts on the eastern Plains up over 30 mph. As the wind weakens this afternoon, we'll be left with sunshine and comfortable highs in the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Breezy and partly cloudy this morning, with a mostly sunny and much calmer afternoon to follow. Our highs today will be comfortable, topping out in the upper 60s and 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A chilly start in the high country will give way to another bright and beautiful afternoon on Tuesday, with highs today warming comfortably into the 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

With high pressure in firm control of our forecast late this week, dry and warm weather can be expected region-wide. High on the Plains will return to the 80 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday will be even warmer, topping out in the 80s and 90s. 80s and sunshine will stick around this weekend, with no sign of rain or snow through early next week.

