High flash flood threat tonight, less stormy on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Heavy rain from slow-moving storms will bring the potential for flash flooding to a large part of Southern Colorado through very late tonight. A Flash Flood Wathc will remain in effect until at least 1 a.m. The highest risk of flash flooding will be in the mountains, valleys and I-25 corridor. Southeastern Colorado and the Plains south of Highway 50 may also see localized flooding in some areas during the late night and overnight hours.

KOAA weather Saturday night's Flash Flood Watches for Colorado



Rain is expected to push south and wind down through Sunday morning, leaving us with just spotty showers by daybreak Sunday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 58; High: 71. Overnight rain showers and thunderstorms should diminish by Sunday morning across the Pikes Peak Region. Isolated showers and storms will once again be possible by the afternoon hours, but overall, the pattern looks more stable in comparison to Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 75. Cool and cloudy on Sunday, with less rain expected across the forecast area. Flood threat will be diminished compared to the past 24 hours.

CANON CITY: Low: 63; High: 72. Cloudy and cool on Sunday, with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly in the morning.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 49; High: 63. Leftover showers Sunday morning should give way to a quieter afternoon across Teller County, with only a spotty storm chance during the afternoon and evening hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 60s/70s. Sunday's expected to be much quieter across the Palmer Divide. With a much more stable airmass overhead, storms will be much more spotty in nature.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s. Strong storms and heavy rainfall will remain possible through Sunday morning, with only scattered to spotty thunderstorms to follow through Sunday evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 60s/70s. Morning rain showers will give way to a lull in the activity for a few hours, followed by scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s. The mountains will remain under Flash Flood Watches until 1 a.m. Sunday's storms will be less intense and more on the scattered side as the flood threat lessens slightly across the higher elevations.

Extended Outlook:

After a quieter weather day on Sunday, a potential uptick in moisture and storms is expected on Monday and Tuesday as the monsoon pattern regains strength over Southern Colorado. We'll once again be watching for the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding across the mountains, with some flooding possible in urban areas. Clearer conditions and a warm-up should follow from Wednesday through Friday as the best storm chances push back towards the mountains.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter