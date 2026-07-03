High fire threats continue for one more day before storm chances arrive July 4th

Today’s Forecast:

One final day of high fire danger awaits southern Colorado Friday, as we crank up the heat - today is likely to be the hottest day of the week. There will be periods of smoke once again. Air quality alerts currently extend through 9:00 AM but are very likely to be extended through the rest of the day. Avoid spending more time outside than needed today: wildfire smoke is bad for your heart and lungs.

Otherwise, expect sunny skies this morning with a few mid-level clouds this afternoon mainly in the foothills.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 94; Low: 61.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. They'll gust 25-30 mph this afternoon, and they will be more sporadic than what you've seen in recent days. It remains incredibly dry though.

Pueblo forecast: High: 100; Low: 62.

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 62.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 48.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 93/96; Low: 58/59.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A frontal boundary pushes south overnight, and this brings in much higher dew points to southern Colorado. Dew points measure how wet or dry the air is: higher dew points mean more water is in the air. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in eastern Colorado on July 4th. From around the U.S. 24 line in Colorado Springs and areas northeast, these storms have the potential to be strong to severe — capable of large hail and damaging wind. This includes the Denver metro area. If you're headed to those areas on the 4th, stay weather aware. Storms are also possible further south along I-25, but are more conditional and will depend on outflow boundaries from other storms further north, or terrain (e.g. the mountains), to get going.

Otherwise, expect slightly cooler highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s on the 4th. The result of these storms, and the moisture increase, is a reduction in fire danger. It remains to be seen if we can get any wetting rain over the Aspen Acres fire, but at the least, humidity should rise.

Sunday will be slightly drier, with more "pop up" type thunderstorms across the plains, and highs quite similar to Saturday.

Isolated storm chances will continue through much of next week as a monsoon-like pattern takes shape. While I won't call this "the monsoon" just yet, the overall pattern features a large mid-level ridge, with southerly moisture streaming in underneath. Tuesday has the highest wetting rain potential of the next week at the moment in southern Colorado.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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