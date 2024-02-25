High fire dangers and warm temperatures on Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be breezy with W wind gusting to 20 mph in the mountains and 10-15 mph in the plains. Temperatures will be cool, dropping below freezing for many of us in southern Colorado.

Fire Danger Sunday:

A red flag warning is in effect Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm for high fire danger. Humidity will drop to 10-15% and wind gusts will be up to 40 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 67;

Mostly sunny and nearly 20 degrees above average on Sunday with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 am to 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 73;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with a high temperature almost 20 degrees above average. Wind will be from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 am to 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 71;

Warm and windy on Sunday with W wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 55;

Mostly sunny and mild on Sunday. Winds will be strong from the W at 20-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 63;

Sunny and warm on Sunday with high winds. Wind will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 am to 6 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 70s;

Sunny and warm in the low to mid-70s on Sunday. Winds will be gusty from the W at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 am to 6 pm for Crowley, Otero, Bent, Las Animas, and Baca Counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/34; High: 66/67;

Warm and windy on Sunday with sunshine. Wind will be from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph in Trinidad and up to 40 mph in Walsenburg.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 am to 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s;

The mountains will be partly cloudy and windy on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be sustained from the W at 15-25 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Winds will only lighten up a little on Sunday night and will be even stronger on Monday afternoon. Widespread wind gusts will be from 40-65 mph on Monday, with fire danger remaining in place.

Fire Weather Watch on Monday:

High Wind Watch from Monday at 8 am until Tuesday at 5 pm:

____

