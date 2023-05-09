High fire danger Tuesday, severe storms possible on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

As the downslope flow strengthens, widespread high fire danger will return to much of Southern Colorado this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect starting at 11 am for the I-25 corridor, upper Arkansas River Valley, and our local mountains and mountain valleys. In these areas, 30-40 mph wind gusts and single digit relative humidities will bring the potential for fast-moving grass fires.

KOAA weather High fire danger concerns return this afternoon for parts of Southern Colorado — 5/9/23

Temperature wise...the downslope flow will bring the heat today, with 70s and 80s in our forecast.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 48. Warm and dry downslope winds will bring the heat and high fire danger to the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 87; Low: 51. Dry, downslope winds should keep us on the more mellow side this afternoon, with Red Flag Warnings the main weather story for our Tuesday.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 52. A warm and windy Tuesday, with dry skies and high fire danger the big story. Peak afternoon wind gusts could top 30 mph in Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 39. Although we could pop a late afternoon thunderstorm over Teller County, Tuesday's big weather story will be the return of Red Flag Warnings to our forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and breezy this afternoon, with a Red Flag Warning in effect for northern El Paso County from 11 am until 7 pm. While not likely, we also can't rule out an isolated afternoon/early evening thundershower.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Moisture over Kansas and the Central Plains should keep fire danger low for areas to the east versus areas closer to the I-25 corridor. A rogue shower and storm will be possible out towards the Kansas border late this afternoon as well.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. For the fifth day in a row, Red Flag Warnings will return to the southern I-25 corridor this afternoon, with high fire danger and high winds the big weather stories.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy up in the mountains again this afternoon, with peak gusts to 40 mph. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at 11 am, and continue until 7 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

From high fire danger today to the first potential severe weather day of the season for Southern Colorado. The Storm Prediction Center ("SPC") has issued a *Slight Risk* for parts of Southern Colorado on Wednesday. Storms that develop will bring the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

KOAA weather Wednesday's severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center

Wrap around moisture from low pressure moving through Colorado on Thursday will bring the potential for more rain and thunderstorms. For now, the best chance for soaking rains will be to our north. Locally, the Pikes Peak Region will see the best chances of beneficial rainfall compared to the southeast Plains, which might not see much action on Thursday.

After a few isolated storms on Friday, cooler and unsettled weather is likely to return this weekend. Along with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a rain-snow mix will be possible for Teller County by Mother's Day.

