High fire danger through Thursday ahead of unsettled changes this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

Fire danger returns today across the I-25 corridor, from Pueblo County down towards the Colorado/New Mexico border. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning beginning at 12 PM, and lasting until 8 PM. Wind gusts today will peak around 30-40 mph, strongest south of Highway 50. If a fire were to start, it could spread quickly in these conditions.

Temperatures today will be about 10 to 15 degrees above average. We will have some 80-degree temperatures in the lower elevations like Pueblo and La Junta. Overnight lows will also be warm, about 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 45. With a warm-up of around 5-8 degrees from yesterday, our high today in Colorado Springs will be more than 15 degrees above average. The warmth will be driven by southwest wind gusts to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 43. With an average high this time of the year of 67 degrees, our high in the middle 80s on Wednesday will be well above this. Driven by SW wind gusts to 35 mph, a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from noon until 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 47. Increasing wind this afternoon will not only drive temperatures back into the lower 80s today, but also increase fire danger. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect in Fremont County from noon until 8 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 38. Breezy and warmer on Wednesday as the southwest flow strengthens across Colorado. Peak gusts this afternoon will range between 25-35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be well above average for this time of the year, with breezy W/SW winds today becoming stronger on Thursday, which is when Red Flag Warning conditions will be met.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Unseasonably warm weather will return to the Plains both today and Thursday due to strong wind gusts and increasing fire danger. While Red Flag Warnings are not expected today, they are anticipated in some areas on Thursday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. The warmth on Wednesday will be driven by high wind and high fire danger threats. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect today from noon until 8 pm for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Windy and mild on Wednesday in the mountains, with peak gusts this afternoon up around 40-50 mph. The wind will strengthen further on Thursday, when gusts could top 60-70 mph above 11,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger continues into Thursday, and this is the day to be extra cautious with any outdoor activities. Critical to extreme fire conditions will be in place across much of the region. April has not brought us much moisture with only 0.09 inches of precipitation for the month so far. Strong southwesterly winds will pick up and gusts will get up to 60mph. We are tracking a spring system that moves in late Thursday, and this will also drop highs towards the back half of the week. The morning commute on Friday will see some minor impacts with some mixed precipitation and freezing drizzle. There are still some details to iron out going into the weekend with this storm. Luckily, any impacts look to come early on Saturday and by Easter Sunday we will start to clear out.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

