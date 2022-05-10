High fire danger the norm this week once again for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

As the wind weakens this evening, humidity should rise enough to allow for the Red Flag Warnings to expire across the region by 9 pm. A shallow cool front will help moisten up the atmosphere as well for areas east of the mountains, and this should allow for overnight lows to be much cooler than what we saw last night.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 46; High: 80; Another unusually warm day on Tuesday as the wind gets gusty by the afternoon. With 35-45 mph wind gusts and lower relative humidity, we're looking at another Red Flag Warning tomorrow for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 47; High: 87; Hot, dry and windy weather will remain in place, along with Red Flag Warnings that will go back into effect in Pueblo County starting at 11 am.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 85; Windy and warm on Tuesday as highs climb into the middle 80s. Afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph along with a dry layer of air at the surface will bring Red Flag Warnings back to Canon City starting at 11 am.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 73; Windy and warmer than average on Tuesday, and with critical fire weather conditions once again in the forecast, Red Flag Warnings will return to Teller County beginning at 11 am.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s; With another warm and windy day, Tuesday's forecast will feel a lot more like mid-June than the middle of May. Red Flag Warnings will return to northern El Paso County as well, with peak afternoon wind gusts up near 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s; High fire danger will be a little less widespread across the Plains on Tuesday as some low level moisture helps with the situation. For now, Red Flag Warnings are only in effect for Las Animas and Baca counties, but this could change based on updated model data.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s; With the wind more southerly on Tuesday, there's the potential for thicker smoke to move into our forecast from the wildfires burning across New Mexico and Arizona. Locally, the fire danger threat will continue as Red Flag Warnings return before the lunch hour.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 502/60s; The high fire danger threat will remain for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Tuesday, with the threat increasing before the noon hour. On top of another day of Red Flag Warning conditions, we're also expecting a warm day with maximum snowmelt for the higher elevations.

Extended outlook forecast:

Without any sign of a pattern change, the rest of this week looks to offer up more of the same. Windy, warm and dry days, with high fire danger continuing. While most areas will stay dry, we are watching the potential for scattered strong to severe storms across the far east Plains Wednesday, with that moisture expected to stay well east of the I-25 corridor. For the rest of the us, the heat will peak Wednesday, with the potential for record breaking highs in some areas.

A windier day will follow Thursday with another round of critical to dangerous fire weather possible. Fire danger will loom heading into the weekend, but should be more concentrated into the mountains and mountain valleys, or areas to the west of I-25.

____

