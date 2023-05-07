High fire danger Sunday for the Plains, with a few mountain storms possible

Today’s Forecast:

Brilliant sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds by the afternoon as another disturbance moves across the mountains. Weak instability should help to spark a few rain/snow showers out towards the Continental Divide, with lesser chances of seeing any activity around Teller County, the Palmer Divide and the rest of the Pikes Peak Region.

Otherwise, we're looking at another dry and breezy day, with Red Flag Warnings fairly widespread throughout Southern Colorado this afternoon and early evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 73; Low: 40. Not a lot of change to today's forecast, with the breezy weather expected to give way to another Red Flag Warning day. Moisture wise, a weak disturbance moving across the mountains could pop an isolated shower near the Pikes Peak Region, with lightning and gusty winds the main threats.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 43. Red Flag Warning conditions will return to Pueblo County starting at 11 am. The high fire danger threat will remain "critical" due to low relative humidity, dry fuels and peak afternoon wind gusts to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 44. A warm and breezy end to the weekend, with the potential for a few sprinkles in town due to nearby thunderstorms that are likely to form near the mountains this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 34. With a mild and breezy day on tap, we're looking at a pretty nice end to the weekend for Teller County. However, keep an eye on the sky as we could see a passing afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A pretty similar day to Saturday, with a mild and breezy Sunday on tap for the Palmer Divide. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon, with gusty outflow winds and dry lightning the main threats.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Red Flag Warnings will only cover Baca and Otero counties today, as well as areas closer to the I-25 corridor. That said, we're still looking at a warm and breezy day for the Plains. Therefore, outdoor burning is not advised.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Almost identical to yesterday, Sunday's forecast calls for more strong wind gusts and very dry air, which has prompted another Red Flag Warning across the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Dry fuels, wind gusts to 45 mph and low relative humidity has prompted another Red Flag Warning for the southeastern mountains today. Farther west, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible along and near the Continental Divide, with some of that moisture drifting east towards the Pikes Peak Region.

Extended outlook forecast:

Fire danger threats will remain in the forecast early this week, but should stay mostly confined to the San Luis Valley, adjacent mountains and southern I-25 corridor. For the rest of us, we'll see a warmer start to the work week, along with the potential for at least an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the high country most days.

By Tuesday, increasing moisture over the far eastern Plains could lead to a few strong to severe storms right along the Colorado/Kansas border. Late week changes though still on the horizon, continue to trend drier with most current modeling. That said, I have Wednesday and next Saturday as our next best chances for any afternoon convection, or spring time showers.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

