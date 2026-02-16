High fire danger starts today, continues all week with strongest wind on Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

A very active week of weather begins today in southern Colorado as a fast jet stream roars overhead. Significant fire danger is the main concern. Red Flag Warnings cover the southern I-25 corridor today from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM, plus Teller and Fremont counties.

Expect afternoon sustained winds of 15-25 mph from the west southwest, with gusts to 40 mph across portions of the area and slightly higher gusts in higher elevation zones, such as Teller County. Due to the downslope winds, it's already mild this morning - with temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s.

Highs today climb close to records. The record today in Colorado Springs is 68, and it is 73 in Pueblo. Humidity will drop to the low teens this afternoon, and our fuels are already dry. In fact, some data suggest parts of the southeastern plains are seeing their driest fuel conditions in a decade. It is very, very important to avoid outdoor burning this week, and anything that could generate a spark. This includes dragging vehicle chains, and even parking on tall grass. The bottom of your car is hot, and it can easily ignite dry fuels.

If you see smoke today, call 911. It shouldn't be there, and the faster emergency response is notified, the better their chance of getting a fire under control faster.

It's also a good idea to bring lightweight loose items inside tonight. Winds will be stronger tomorrow, they begin to increase before sunrise, and your favorite lawn chair could become your neighbor's if you don't.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 37.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM MON

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM TUE

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 37.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM MON

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM TUE

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM TUE

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 41.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM MON

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM TUE

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 30.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM MON

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM MON

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM TUE

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM TUE

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM TUE

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 68/71; Low: 42/40.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM MON

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM TUE

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM TUE

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM TUE

Extended outlook forecast:

There's a lot going on here - we'll walk through each bit of this forecast piece by piece.

A potent jet streak - a region of faster moving winds within the overall jet stream, will be directly over southern Colorado on Tuesday morning. This will result in downslope windstorm conditions. Expect strong wind gusts close to the mountains —before sunrise —Tuesday. They will also keep temperatures very mild overnight. An elevated cold front will sweep east in the morning, and a brief period of wind-blown snow is possible in Teller County. A few additional snow squalls are possible Tuesday afternoon. While it isn't the main story, this will create commute impacts at times on Tuesday in the Woodland Park area.

The strong winds continue through the day Tuesday, with much of southern Colorado under a High Wind Watch. That does not include El Paso County. Winds on the southeastern plains will be sustained at 30-40 mph, gusting 60-70 mph. Red Flag Warnings are in place Tuesday for all of the plains of southeastern Colorado, from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM.

At the moment, the potential limiting factor on fire risk Tuesday will be humidity. Following the cold front, temperatures will cool, and both absolute and relative humidity will increase. However, dry air quickly returns by the afternoon.

The combination of wind, dry air, and very dry fuels, make Tuesday a very high fire danger day. It is important to avoid any activity that could start a wildfire.

It remains breezy to gusty through Saturday, though the actual wind speeds and gusts do decrease each day from Wednesday to Saturday across southeastern Colorado. High fire danger continues through the rest of the week.

Moisture wise, beyond the quick shot of snow in Teller County that is possible Tuesday morning, snow squalls are possible in the afternoon. Additional snow is possible in Woodland Park on Wednesday.

Significant wind driven snow will fall tonight through Thursday across most of the mountains. It will be very difficult to travel over mountain passes and closures are likely.

Temperatures region-wide decline through the week as multiple fronts move through the area.

