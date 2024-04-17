High fire danger returns Wednesday ahead of late week showers

Today’s Forecast:

With another Red Flag Warning issued today for parts of Southern Colorado, you might be feeling a little case of deja vu while looking at Wednesday's forecast. Today's Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from noon until 9 pm, and includes El Paso County and the I-25 corridor, Fremont County and the San Luis Valley. Gusts today will be around 35-45 mph.

With the dry, downslope wind and high fire danger this afternoon, highs will be warmer than yesterday. Our highs will range from the 50s and 60s in the mountains and mountain valleys to the 70s and 80s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 37. Southwestly wind gusts to 35 mph and very dry air will mean another Red Flag Warning day for Colorado Springs. Avoid outdoor burning today and if you see smoke, please report it by calling 911.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 38. A warmer and still windy day for Pueblo, with our high expected to return to the lower 80s this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at noon, with 30-40 mph gusts possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 42. A warm, windy and dry forecast for Fremont County on Wednesday, which has prompted another Red Flag Warning today from noon until 9 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 29. A mild and windy mix of sun and clouds can be expected this afternoon in Teller County, where gusts to 40 mph will be possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Wednesday's forecast will be warmer than yesterday, with more strong wind expected this afternoon. Although gusts to 40 mph will be possible, slightly higher humidities should keep us out of Red Flag Warning criteria.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. After seeing wind gusts in excess of 60 mph on Tuesday, the wind will be significantly weaker today, with gusts generally in the 25-35 mph range. A cold front will drop into the Plains late tonight, with northerly wind gusts to 45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. High winds and high fire danger returns to our forecast for the third day this week on the southern I-25 corridor. Gusts today could approach 35 to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. A windy, but dry day for our southeastern mountains on Wednesday, with peak wind gusts this afternoon up around 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A late night cold front will bring a brief burst of gusty northerly winds to the eastern Plains, with a few rogue showers also possible into the overnight and morning hours. Behind the front, we can expect a significant cool down Thursday, with our high only warming into the 50s.

Highs will be a little warmer Friday, with an increasing chance for a thunderstorm or rain-snow mix by the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain and snow showers will stick around into Saturday, with a high of only 51 degrees in Colorado Springs. Sunday will bring a return to sunshine, with 60s and lower 70s on the Plains to close out the weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

