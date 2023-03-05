High fire danger returns to Southern Colorado on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow will be the big weather story in the mountains tonight, heaviest in the Park Mountains, ElkHeads and Flat Tops in northern Colorado. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect in these mountain ranges at 8 pm, and will continue until 5 am Monday. Closer to home, it will be a dry and seasonably mild night, with overnight lows cooling down to the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 57; Red Flag Warnings will go into effect starting at 11 am for the Pikes Peak Region, and continue until 7 pm. While the strongest gusts on Sunday will be well to our south, peak gusts locally could still top 40-50 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 66; With both a Red Flag Warning and a High Wind Warning in effect on Sunday in Pueblo County, we can expect the potential for damaging wind gusts, blowing dust and high fire danger most of the day.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 60; A windy and dry end to the weekend, with peak wind gusts up to 55 mph by the afternoon. That said...we're not expecting Red Flag Warnings on Sunday in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 47; Windy and warmer on Sunday, with blowing dust/snow possible in parts of Teller County as wind gusts could approach 60 mph in some areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Sunny and much warmer on Sunday, but the downside to this forecast will be the wind and subsequent high fire danger, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect starting at 11 am.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; A warm and windy end to the weekend, with Red Flag Warnings in effect for the Plains starting at 11 am Sunday. Expect the strongest gusts (60+ mph) to occur closer to I-25, with weaker gusts (40-50 mph) out east.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; Both Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings will equate to a windy, dry and warmer day for the southern I-25 corridor on Sunday. Gusts could top 70 mph, leading to areas of blowing dust and potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; High Wind Warnings will go into effect later tonight in the Sangres, but not until tomorrow morning for the Wet Mountains and mountain valleys. Hazardous travel is likely in the high country on Sunday because of the wind, with peak gusts to 75 mph.

For the second time this week, @MonarchMountain will not be opening on Sunday, March 5th due to anticipated high winds. Gusts to 75 mph will be possible near the ski area. #cowx pic.twitter.com/OZKWNv5ibm — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) March 4, 2023

Extended outlook forecast:

By Monday, we'll still see some lingering strong breezes sticking around Southern Colorado. That said, wind speeds should stay well under High Wind Warning criteria. Dry skis can be expected through Tuesday before a change in the weather pattern late next week. For now...we're watching the potential for some snow showers by Wednesday evening, with chances for snow on Thursday and Friday as well.

